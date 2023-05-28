42,000 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

