4,900 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,901,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. 5,802,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.