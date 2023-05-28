51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.