873,765 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -10.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

