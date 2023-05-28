ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.08

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.86 million and $110.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,257.31 or 0.99978581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001862 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $106.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

