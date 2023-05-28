abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 70,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,683. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

