Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,580.43 or 0.99967313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04488267 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,014,702.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.