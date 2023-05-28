African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

AGAC remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. African Gold Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

