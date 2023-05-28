Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.