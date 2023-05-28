Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

NYSE A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

