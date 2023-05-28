Aion (AION) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $406,364.91 and $355.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00130537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021795 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.