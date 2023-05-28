Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,298.53 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Aion has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $406,298.53 and approximately $222.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00130841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00060069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039042 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021568 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.