Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 40.1% in May

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTLW remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,513. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTLW. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

