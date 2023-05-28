Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Align Technology Trading Up 1.9 %
ALGN stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.39. 474,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,151. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.