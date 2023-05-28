Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

ALGN stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.39. 474,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,151. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Align Technology

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

