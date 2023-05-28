Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

