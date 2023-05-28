Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

