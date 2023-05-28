Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

