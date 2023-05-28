Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

