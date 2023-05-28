Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $118.30 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $118.30 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.