Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,458,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after buying an additional 485,797 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $125.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

