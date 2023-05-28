Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,936. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.02.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.