AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMC Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 547,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,414. The company has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $99,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.