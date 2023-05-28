American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Crocs worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

