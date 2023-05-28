American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average of $286.71. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

