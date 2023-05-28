American International Group Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,743.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. NNN REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

