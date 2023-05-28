American International Group Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.39 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 464.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,744 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Read More

