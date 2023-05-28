American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

