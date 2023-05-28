American International Group Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,651 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

