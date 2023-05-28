American International Group Inc. Sells 21,872 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.34 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

