American International Group Inc. Sells 3,903 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $313.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

