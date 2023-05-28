American International Group Inc. Sells 7,969 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

