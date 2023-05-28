American International Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

