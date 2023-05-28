American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,978 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of American Tower worth $1,132,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,219. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

