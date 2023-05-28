Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Stories

