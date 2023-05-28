Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

