Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,559 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

