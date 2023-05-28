Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 324.17

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.94) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.42) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 228.10 ($2.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58).

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 5,277.78%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,062.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,710 shares of company stock valued at $424,878 and have sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

