Analyzing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zynex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91% Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zynex and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 108.78%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Precision Optics.

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $158.17 million 2.18 $17.05 million $0.45 20.89 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.40 -$930,000.00 $0.10 66.80

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.