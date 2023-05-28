Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

