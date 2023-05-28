Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

