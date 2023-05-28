Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.