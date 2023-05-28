Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 13,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aprea Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

