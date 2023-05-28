Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of APYX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,137. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 757,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 82.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 658,749 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP raised its position in Apyx Medical by 63.6% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

