Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Apyx Medical Price Performance
Shares of APYX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,137. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.