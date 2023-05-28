Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.21 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $215.20 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.201833 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $178,501,582.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

