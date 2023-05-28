Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHVF. DNB Markets began coverage on Archer in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Archer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Archer Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

Further Reading

