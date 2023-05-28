Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $829,364.27

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $829,364.27 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

