Ardor Trading Down 4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $74.80 million and $380,108.26 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

