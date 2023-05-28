Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,683,900 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the April 30th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.6 days.
Aritzia Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $41.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Aritzia
Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.
