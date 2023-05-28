Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average of $306.26. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

