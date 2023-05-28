Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

